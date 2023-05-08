Walker (3-2) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on three hits over six innings against the Red Sox. He struck out six.

It was an encouraging performance from Walker, who allowed 13 runs over 7.1 innings in his previous two starts. Triston Casas' solo home run in the fifth was the lone blemish on Walker's line Sunday. The 30-year-old righty lowered his ERA to 5.97 with a 1.41 WHIP and 35:17 K:BB through his first 34.2 innings this season. Walker will look to build on Sunday's performance in his next start, tentatively lined up for next week in Colorado.