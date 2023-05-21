Walker did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two hits and three walks over 5.1 scoreless innings in a 2-1 victory over the Cubs. He struck out three.

It was a solid bounce-back performance from Walker after he allowed four runs without making it out of the first inning Wednesday in San Francisco. The 30-year-old right-hander is 3-2 with a subpar 5.79 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 42:22 K:BB through 10 starts (46.2 innings) this season. Walker will look to build off Sunday's outing in his next start, tentatively scheduled for next week against Atlanta.