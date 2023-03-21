Walker will start Friday's Grapefruit League contest for the Phillies, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Walker would have started Tuesday's finale against Team USA had Team Mexico beaten Japan on Monday, but instead the right-hander will return to the Phillies to make a spring start. The right-hander pitched well in his previous outing in the WBC with eight strikeouts and four scoreless innings. He's projected to be the third starter for the Phillies in 2023, and if he can stay healthy, he has a chance to be a solid -- if unspectacular -- fantasy option.
