Walker did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over six innings against the Mets. He struck out four.

Walker pitched well enough on Friday night against the Mets to earn his 11th quality start. The quality outing was certainly a welcome relief as he had allowed three or more runs over his four previous starts. Walker has pitched to a 4.35 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 135:65 K:BB over 165.2 innings in his first season with the Phillies. He is currently slated to make his final start of the year against the Pirates.