Walker (13-5) took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on three hits and six walks over five innings against the Twins. He struck out two. Phillies manager Rob Thomson said he would skip Walker's next scheduled start to give him some extra rest, the Associated Press reports.

Walker has given up four or more runs in three of his last six starts with a 18:14 K:BB ratio in 30.1 innings. "Control is off, command is off, velocity is down," Thomson said. "So I think it's time to just give him a little breather."