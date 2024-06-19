Turner is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Turner's absence for Wednesday's day game is likely part of a predetermined maintenance plan for the veteran shortstop, who returned from a six-week stay on the 10-day injured list Monday. The 30-year-old exhibited no apparent signs of being nagged by his left hamstring while starting Monday and Tuesday and going 3-for-10 with a run scored between those contests. Edmundo Sosa will spell Turner at shortstop in the series finale versus San Diego.