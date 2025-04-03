Turner went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Wednesday's 5-1 win against the Rockies.

Turner didn't start in any of the Phillies' previous three games while dealing with back spasms, though he was able to pinch run Monday. That appearance served as a precursor to his return to the lineup and to the field Wednesday, and the veteran shortstop showed no ill effects from the back issue, as he tallied three hits -- including an RBI single in the seventh inning. Turner has reached base safely in five of his first 11 plate appearance to begin the campaign.