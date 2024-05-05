Merrifield went 1-for-2 with a solo homer and a walk in Saturday's win over the Giants.

Merrifield didn't start the game but entered in the third inning for the injured Alec Bohm (hip) and wound up going deep off reliever Erik Miller later in the contest. Bohm is expected to be fine, but Merrifield could potentially see more action at second base in the coming weeks if the Phillies decide to shift Bryson Stott over to shortstop some days to cover for Trea Turner (hamstring). Merrifield is slashing .250/.308/.417 with two home runs and three steals over 16 games this season.