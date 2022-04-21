Eflin allowed four runs on nine hits and zero walks over 5.2 innings during Wednesday's 9-6 win against the Rockies. He had five strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

Eflin was in trouble early Wednesday, as Colorado scored a pair of runs on three hits during the opening frame. The Rockies added two more runs in the fifth to take a 4-3 lead, but the Phillies rallied to tie it 4-4 in the sixth to take the right-hander off the hook for the loss. Eflin has yet to allow a homer this season but has given up eight earned runs over 13.2 innings across his three starts. He lines up for a remain with Colorado at home early next week.