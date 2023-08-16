Falter came away with a no-decision Tuesday in the Pirates' 7-4 win over the Mets, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over 5.1 innings. He struck out five.

The lefty put together his best performance in three starts since joining the Pittsburgh rotation, tossing 52 of 82 pitches for strikes and shutting down the New York offense after Brandon Nimmo led off the bottom of the first inning with a solo shot. Falter's 4.05 ERA with his new team isn't supported by his 1.65 WHIP and 10:4 K:BB through 13.1 innings, making him a risky play in his next outing, which is likely to come at home early next week against the Cardinals.