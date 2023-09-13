Falter (2-8) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over six innings in a 5-1 victory over the Nationals. He struck out four.

Falter retired the first 11 Nationals in order before surrendering his lone earned run on an RBI single in the fourth inning, earning his third quality start and second win of the campaign. The versatile southpaw has allowed just six hits and two earned runs while accumulating a 9:2 K:BB across his last 13.1 innings, spanning two bulk relief appearances and Tuesday's traditional start. It remains to be seen how Falter will be deployed in his next appearance, but he currently lines up to pitch in Pittsburgh's next series against the Yankees this weekend.