Falter (1-7) earned the win Monday against the Cardinals. He allowed one run on three hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings.

The 26-year-old lefty operated as Pittsburgh's bulk reliever after Thomas Hatch pitched the first three innings in an opener role Monday. Apart from an Andrew Knizner solo home run in the fifth inning, Falter breezed through the final six innings of the contest, receiving ample run support and earning his first victory of the campaign. This marks back-to-back impressive outings for the southpaw, as he's allowed just two earned runs -- both solo home runs -- over 11.1 frames while posting a 13:3 K:BB during that span. It remains to be seen what Falter's role will be moving forward.