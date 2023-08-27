Falter (1-8) took the loss Sunday, allowing six runs on seven hits and a walk over 4.2 innings against the Cubs. He struck out three.

Falter held the Cubs to one run through his first three innings before Jeimer Candelario broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run homer in the fourth, followed by a three-run, two-out rally in the fifth. It was a tough day for the 26-year-old Falter, who allowed just two runs over his previous two outings (11.1 innings). The southpaw's ERA is now up to 5.04 with a 1.45 WHIP and 49:15 K:BB across 64.1 innings this season. Falter's currently scheduled for a road matchup with the Cardinals in his next start.