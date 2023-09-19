Falter is starting Tuesday's game against the Cubs in Chicago.

Falter tossed six innings of one-run ball on 67 pitches the last time he drew a traditional start Sept. 12 versus the Nationals. The 26-year-old left-hander carries an overall 3.62 ERA and 30:9 K:BB through 37.1 innings of work with the Pirates, who acquired him from the Phillies at the Aug. 1 trade deadline in exchange for Rodolfo Castro.