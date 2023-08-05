The Pirates officially recalled Falter ahead of his scheduled start Saturday against the Brewers, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Falter was added to the taxi squad Friday and is now on the Pirates' active roster for the first time after coming over from Philadelphia at the deadline in exchange for infielder Rodolfo Castro. While Falter has mostly struggled at the highest level this season (5.13 ERA, 1.44 WHIP), he showed promise in 2021 and 2022, and the Pirates are evaluating for the future.