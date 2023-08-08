Falter is scheduled to start Thursday's game against Atlanta at PNC Park.

After being acquired from the Phillies on Tuesday, Falter immediately reported to the Pirates and stepped in as the club's new No. 5 starter, filling the spot in the rotation that opened up when Rich Hill was dealt to the Padres earlier in the week. In his first big-league appearance since May 15 this past Saturday, Falter acquitted himself well in his Pirates debut, taking a no-decision while limiting the Brewers to one earned run on six hits and one walk. Despite the solid results against Milwaukee, Falter doesn't profile as a trustworthy streaming option while taking on a much stronger Atlanta offense that leads the majors in home runs by a wide margin (213 to 181) and ranks second in batting average (.270) this season.