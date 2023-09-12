Falter will start for the Pirates on Tuesday against the Nationals, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Pittsburgh has used Falter as a bulk reliever three times and a traditional starter four times in his seven appearances since coming over from the Phillies via trade. It will be the latter role Falter will serve Tuesday, as manager Derek Shelton has opted against using an opener. Falter's last traditional start came on Aug. 27, when he was torched for six runs over 4.2 innings in a loss to the Cubs.