Falter did not factor into the decision Thursday, allowing four runs on eight hits and two walks over four innings against Atlanta. He struck out three.

It was an ugly start for Falter as the recently-acquired lefty allowed runs in each of the first three innings to put the Pirates in an early 4-0 hole. He finally managed to pitch a scoreless inning in the fourth despite allowing a walk and a single in the frame, but he would not return in the fifth after reaching 86 pitches. Falter did manage to avoid taking his eighth loss thanks to Pittsburgh's late comeback, though he is also yet to grab his first win of the season. He's now allowed at least four earned runs in three of his last five outings.