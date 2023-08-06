Falter allowed one run on six hits and one walk while striking out two batters over four-plus innings in a no-decision Saturday in the Pirates' 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Brewers.

Falter was recalled from the minors ahead of Saturday's contest to make his first appearance in a Pittsburgh uniform after being acquired in a trade with the Phillies at the deadline. The southpaw made a decent impression, giving up six hits -- only one for extra bases -- and holding the Brewers to one run over four frames. Falter was ahead 2-0 heading into the fifth and could have had a shot at a win, but he was pulled in that inning after giving up a single to each of the first two batters he faced. It appears the 26-year-old will get a shot to remain in the Pirates' rotation with the team likely out of contention and looking to the future.