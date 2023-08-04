Falter said he will start Saturday against the Brewers, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

An official move to call up Falter likely won't come until before Saturday's game, but he is currently with the team and preparing to make his first MLB start since May and his first as a Pirate. The 26-year-old southpaw holds a 5.13 ERA and 1.44 WHIP through 40.1 frames this season, but he will be facing a Brewers offense that ranks last in the NL with a .692 OPS and has struggled against left-handers all season.