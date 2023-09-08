Falter struck out three over 3.2 scoreless frames out of the bullpen in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Brewers. He gave up one hit and no walks in the 44-pitch outing.

For his second appearance in a row, Falter worked behind an opening pitcher, as Colin Selby got the starting nod Wednesday and covered one inning before turning the game over to the 26-year-old southpaw. Between his last two outings, Falter has struck out five batters while allowing just one earned run on two hits and one walk across 7.1 innings, so the Pirates could be incentivized to continue deploying him as a bulk reliever rather than a traditional starter.