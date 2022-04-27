Pittsburgh reinstated Reynolds (illness) from the COVID-19-related injured list Wednesday. Pirates manager Derek Shelton said Reynolds will be included in the lineup for the Pirates' game later in the day against the Brewers, according to Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Reynolds and Cole Tucker were both added to the COVID-19 IL list Tuesday, but the former player looks as though he was able to quickly test out of MLB's protocols for the virus. His absence for only one game is a fortunate break for fantasy managers who kept him active in weekly lineups that locked Monday, as Reynolds will likely start in each of the Pirates' remaining five games this week. The 2021 All-Star heads into Wednesday's contest with a .190 average, two home runs, four runs and three RBI on his ledger for the season.