Reynolds (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Monday.
Reynolds missed two weeks due to a strained right oblique but is starting in center field and batting second during Monday's series opener against the Cubs. He'll serve as the Pirates' everyday center fielder now that he's healthy, but he's a potential trade candidate despite being under team control through 2025. The 27-year-old is slashing .261/.343/.465 with 15 homers, 40 runs, 32 RBI and three stolen bases this season.
