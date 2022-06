Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in an 8-7 win over the Cubs on Thursday.

Reynolds put Pittsburgh's offense on the board in the first inning with his 405-foot solo shot to center field. The long ball was the 12th of the season for the outfielder, putting him halfway to last season's total of 24. During his current five-game hitting streak, Reynolds is batting .412 (7-for-17) with four runs and two RBI.