Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, a walk, four RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Friday's 11-6 win over the Mariners.

Reynolds came up a double shy of the cycle in a fantastic performance. All three of his hits came in the last five innings as the Pirates took over the contest. The star outfielder has just nine RBI this month, but they've all come in his last seven games. For the season, he's slashing a strong .292/.343/.514 with seven homers, 32 RBI, 29 runs scored, seven stolen bases, 16 doubles and two triples through 48 contests.