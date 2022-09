Reynolds went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two walks, an RBI and a stolen base Thursday against the Cubs.

Reynolds put together a big performance, reaching base in all five of his plate appearances while also bringing his double total on the season to 17. He's hitting .304 across 20 games in September, and he's also delivered three homers, nine RBI and seven runs scored in that span. For the season, Reynolds has maintained a .263/.342/.457 line across 564 plate appearances.