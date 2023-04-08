Reynolds went 3-for-5 with a home run, a triple, six RBI and three runs scored in Friday's win over the White Sox.
The red-hot outfielder ripped a three-run shot off Lucas Giolito in the fourth inning followed by a bases-clearing triple in the fifth. Reynolds has a hit in each of the first seven games this season and has been on an absolute tear over the last week. He's drilled eight extra-base hits (five homers) with 11 RBI over his last five games. Reynolds owns a ridiculous 1.572 OPS through 32 plate appearances.
