Reynolds went 4-for-5 with four RBI in Saturday's 6-2 win over the White Sox.

Reynolds tallied four singles Saturday and drove in two runs in both the seventh and ninth innings. The outfielder had cooled off a bit, going just 3-for-20 over his previous five contests but rebounded with his fifth multi-hit effort in July. The two-time All Star is hitting .281 with 17 home runs, 60 RBI, 42 runs scored and five steals over 424 plate appearances this season.