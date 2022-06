Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 5-3 loss to Atlanta.

Reynolds hit an RBI sacrifice fly in the third inning before taking Kyle Wright deep for a two-run blast in the fifth. The 27-year-old outfielder is scorching this month, going 16-for-39 (.410) with three homers and seven RBI through 10 June contests. Reynolds is now slashing .249/.325/.440 19 extra-base hits through 55 games on the year.