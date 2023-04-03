Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Reds.
Reynolds has been in the news due to his ongoing contract negotiations with the Pirates, he set that aside to slug his first homer of the season. He's had an average start to the new season, collecting three hits across 12 at-bats while striking out only twice.
