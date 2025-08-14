Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a walk, two home runs and five RBI in Wednesday's 12-5 loss to the Brewers.

The veteran outfielder provided all the offense for the Bucs, taking Shelby Miller deep for a three-run shot in the fifth inning before launching a two-run homer off Nick Mears in the sixth. Reynolds has caught fire in August, batting .367 (18-for-49) through the first 13 games of the month with four doubles, a triple, three home runs, six runs and 10 RBI.