Reynolds went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Monday against the Cubs.
Reynolds returned from a two-week absence caused by an oblique injury. He filled his typical role in center field while hitting second. Reynolds will have one of the few locked-in spots in the Pirates' lineup moving forward, and he's maintained a .257/.339/.459 line across 348 plate appearances on the season.
More News
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Activated Monday•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Should return Monday•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Takes batting practice•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Yet to resume baseball activities•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Sent to IL with oblique strain•
-
Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Exits with right side discomfort•