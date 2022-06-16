Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a triple and two total runs scored in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Cardinals. He was also hit by a pitch.

Reynolds notched the Pirates' first hit with a first-inning triple and scored on a groundout. He again gave them the lead in the sixth with his third homer in the last six games. The outfielder saw a six-game hitting streak end Tuesday, but he's now 15-for-28 (.536) over his last eight contests. For the season, Reynolds has hit .257/.333/.459 with 11 homers, 21 RBI, 28 runs scored, three stolen bases, two triples and eight doubles in 249 plate appearances.