Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two total runs, a stolen base and two walks in Wednesday's 8-4 win against the Dodgers.

Reynolds reached base four times in the contest for the second time this season. His biggest hit was a fifth-inning two-run homer that gave the Pirates a 3-1 lead. Reynolds has eight long balls on the campaign, including three over his past six games.