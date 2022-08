Reynolds went 2-for-4 with one homer, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's loss to Boston.

Reynolds hit a two-run homer off lefty starter Rich Hill with nobody out in the first. The outfielder has struggled to hit the ball over the fence with only three home runs over 99 at-bats in his last 29 games; however, he has now homered in two of his previous three games. 14 of the 27-year-old's 18 homers this season have come against right-handed pitching.