Reynolds went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Cubs.

Reynolds took Adrian Sampson deep in the sixth inning to tally his 26th homer of the season. He's gone yard in three of his last six starts, also tallying six RBI and seven runs scored in that span. Despite tallying a career-high in long balls, Reynolds has only 60 RBI and 70 runs scored across 137 games on the campaign.