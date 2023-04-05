Reynolds went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox.

He took Nick Pivetta deep in the third inning, giving the Pirates a 3-1 lead and giving Reynolds his fourth homer in five games to begin the season. The 28-year-old is batting .429 (9-for-21) with five runs and six RBI, and the Pirates may want to hurry up and get him signed to that contract extension before his asking price goes up.