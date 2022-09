Reynolds went 4-for-5 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

Reynolds led the Pittsburgh offense Wednesday with his first four-hit effort of 2022, including a solo home run to tie the game at 4-4 in the seventh inning. The home run was his third in his last eight games and 24th on the season, which ties the career high he set in 2021. In his last 15 games, he is batting .333 (20-for-60) with three home runs, eight RBI and seven runs scored.