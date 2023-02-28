Reynolds said Tuesday that he's open to playing more left field this year, Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

That would allow the rangier Jack Suwinski to potentially take over in center field. "I think I grade out better in left, anyway, so that'll be better for everybody," Reynolds told reporters at Pirates camp. "In the past, I've been good in left." Reynolds requested a trade out of Pittsburgh over the winter, but it has yet to come to fruition as of late February. And it sounds like he might indeed be in left field -- not center -- for the Pirates when the regular season gets underway.