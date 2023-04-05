Reynolds went 1-for-3 with a walk, a double, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox.

The 28-year-old has hit safely in six straight games to begin the season, going 10-for-24 (.417) with two doubles, four homers, six runs and seven RBI, but Wednesday's pilfer was his first of the year. Reynolds went 7-for-10 in that category in 2022, but he's one of the players who could see a significant bump in steals this season thanks to MLB's rule changes to boost the running game.