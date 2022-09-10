Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI on Friday against the Cardinals.

Reynolds tallied an RBI single in the fifth inning to drive in his 50th run of the season. Two frames later he delivered his 15th double of the campaign, which marked his first extra-base hit in nine starts prior to Friday's matchup. He had still managed to hit .294 in that span, but had just one RBI and one run scored to show for it. For the season, Reynolds has maintained a .340 wOBA and 118 wRC+ while also chipping in 21 homers and six steals across 506 plate appearances.