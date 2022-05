Reynolds went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Friday against the Cardinals.

Reynolds tallied his first RBI since May 8 when he dumped in a single in the eighth inning. During his nine-game drought, Reynolds hit just .188 with one run scored. Reynolds has yet to get going at the dish, maintaining a .306 wOBA and 98 wRC+ with four home runs, 12 runs scored and seven RBI through 148 plate appearances on the season.