Reynolds isn't starting Saturday against the Reds.
Reynolds has gone 0-for-11 with two walks and four strikeouts over his last three games, and he'll be out of the lineup for the first time since April 26. Jack Suwinski will take over in center field while Diego Castillo starts in right.
