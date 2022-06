Reynolds went 2-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored in Monday's 12-1 win over the Cubs.

Fresh call-ups Oneil Cruz and Bligh Madris were the stars of the night for Pittsburgh after going a combined 5-for-9 with six RBI, but Reynolds' contributions were essential as the Pirates established a new season high in runs. The two-hit effort ended a short dry spell at the plate for Reynolds, who went 1-for-12 with a walk and four strikeouts over his previous three starts.