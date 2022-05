Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs scored Wednesday against the Rockies.

Reynolds snapped a three-game hitless streak by tallying his fifth double of the season. He's shown glimpses of breaking out of his season-long slump, as he has six multi-hit performances in 21 games since May 1. However, Reynolds is hitting just .237/.333/.421 in that span with three homers, five RBI and eight runs scored.