The Pirates placed Reynolds on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right oblique strain, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Though Reynolds will be eligible to come off the IL for the Pirates' first game out of the All-Star break July 22, the severity of his oblique strain isn't yet known, so it's far from a given that he'll be ready to return in the minimum amount of time. Pittsburgh reinstated Jake Marisnick (thumb) from the 60-day injured list in a corresponding move, and he should replace Reynolds in center field when the Pirates oppose left-handed pitching, while Jack Suwinski and Ben Gamel profile as the top options at the position versus righties. Coming off a 2021 All-Star appearance, Reynolds has taken a slight step back offensively in 2022, but he's still slashing a credible .261/.343/.465 across 344 plate appearances.