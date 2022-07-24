Reynolds (oblique) expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Monday's game against the Cubs, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Reynolds landed on the injured list July 11 with a strained right oblique, but he'll only end up being sidelined a couple weeks by the injury. The 27-year-old could also be a trade piece for the Pirates, though he'd be costly to acquire since he remains under team control through 2025. Reynolds has a .261/.343/.465 slash line with 15 home runs, 32 RBI, 40 runs and three stolen bases in 83 games this year.