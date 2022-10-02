Reynolds went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 7-5 victory over the Cardinals.
Reynolds went hitless in his first three at-bats Sunday, but he came through with a big solo home run in the seventh inning to put the Pirates up 7-5 and provide a much-needed insurance run. He also reached on an infield single in the ninth inning but did not score. The home run was his 27th of the season, three higher than the career high he set in 2021 despite playing in 16 fewer games to this point. Over 604 plate appearances this season, Reynolds is slashing .260/.343/.459.