Reynolds went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Sunday against the Reds.
Reynolds took Dauri Moreta yard in the eighth inning to record his fourth homer of the season and second in as many days. After a concerning start to the season, Reynolds has registered at least one hit in eight of his last 10 games, also collecting three RBI and seven runs scored. Overall, Reynolds is hitting .223/.324/.394 across 108 plate appearances.
