Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a double in Saturday's loss to the Cardinals.

Reynolds collected two extra-base hits off rookie hurler Matthew Liberatore, and his fifth-inning, two-run shot was among the final blows that chased the left-hander from the game. The long ball was Reynolds' first since he homered in back-to-back contests May 7 and 8. He is batting just .231 on the season, but he has picked things up of late, collecting multiple hits in each of his past three contests.